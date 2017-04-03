Celebrate autumn at Hollard Gardens

Monday, 3 April, 2017 - 08:32

Competitions, live music, delicious food and family fun will be on the agenda at the annual Country Fair at Hollard Gardens, Kaponga, on Sunday (9 April).

Building on the age-old tradition of autumn celebrations to mark the end of the growing season, the Hollards team is planning a day jam-packed with activities including:

Competitions including best pumpkin, fairy garden, and most unusual vege/fruit creation. Register by 11am on the main lawn.Entertainment from the Swiss Club Orchestra, Alpine Sounds and the Phoenix Morris Dancers.Stalls selling local food and produce, and arts and crafts.Face painting, pony rides and other family fun.

The event runs from 10am to 3pm at Hollard Gardens, 1686 Upper Manaia Road, Kaponga. Entry is free.

The Harvest Festival is part of a year-round programme of free public events at Hollard Gardens, Pukeiti and Tupare, the three heritage properties owned and managed by the Taranaki Regional Council on behalf of the people of the region.

For more information, see www.trc.govt.nz/gardens.