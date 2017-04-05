Not another pair of booties! Top 10 best baby gifts for 2017 revealed

Wednesday, 5 April, 2017 - 14:20

Group Together duo, Ali Linz and Julie Tylman, have been chatting to Australian Mums via social media to find out what they would have loved to have been given on the birth of their babies. They have also asked mums to be what they really would love!

Top 10 Best Baby Gifts for 2017:

Designer Baby Bag

It feels like it’s a luxury but with all the clever pockets and compartments it's really a life saver. So get the best-ies to all chip-in for an ultra chic bag that will last the test of time (and tantrums).

The High Chair

The bad ones make you cry and the good ones make you drool. Highchairs come in all shapes and sizes but the good ones combine good looks and clean lines, with comfort, safety and durability. It is one of those items that is always on a mum’s wish list but the big price tag can make you think twice. So it's the perfect group gift from all of your mates, stylish, practical and thoughtful!

Travel Stroller

Another thoughtful gift for a second or third time Mama. A travel stroller ranked at the top of our survey results because it folds down brilliantly and we all know that after swooning over the huge prams the first time around really what we want is light, stylish and fits in the boot of your car....

Electric Swing

Is there anyone who doesn’t want a baby swing? Not according to our survey results, mums love the swing especially the newer versions that replicate the movements of Mama to keep baby feeling comforted and best of all, settled! .

Travel Cot

Whether the baby is sleeping out at the grandparents, you want to hang with friends or are taking a road-trip, the travel cot is a lifesaver. Portable bed and enclosed play area wrapped up in a stylish, easy to set up, lightweight form....

Nanny or Childcare

Our mums told us they would have loved to hire a night nurse, nanny, babysitter or lactation consultant but either were too embarrassed to seek one out or didn’t have the spare funds. Treat your mum-to-be with a guilt-free voucher from a reputable agency. By using an agency your friend can choose which service is best suited for them, it's the ultimate indulgent gift for any mum.

Food delivery service

It's an old classic but delicious, healthy meals that you don't have to cook were definitely high up the wish list for a new mum! Group together to make sure Mama gets fed for a whole week…and her family too!

Professional Photography

Whether it’s during pregnancy or after the baby is born, a professional photo shoot is DEFINITELY high up on our countdown of the special gifts that mums told us they would love to receive. It really is the group gift that will last a lifetime...

