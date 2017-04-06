How to plan a smashing family Easter holiday

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 15:25

With Easter and school holidays fast approaching, organising a trip for the whole family can conjure up feelings of stress and anxiety for many parents.

But there’s no need to stick your head in the sand - the experts at Cheapflights.co.nz have five top planning tips to make the most of the break.

1. Delegate the research

Let the kids discover and invest in the holiday early by finding out what works for them as a holiday - adventure, activity, beach - and exploring destinations on the net. You’ll get them excited before they go and if it’s their pick, that’s one less thing they can complain about once you get there!

2. What’s the accom?

Look beyond hotels to rental holiday homes. They are better value over Easter than the summer break, and can more easily accommodate the whole brood. Remember, you can often negotiate a much better rate when you contact them directly.

3. Take advantage of temperate climes

The temperate weather over the Easter break means most destinations are up for debate - so choose your holiday spot based on what you’d like to do. For Kiwis opting to check-out their own backyard, it’s the ideal time to see the change of season and beautiful autumn colours around Wanaka, Arrowtown and Queenstown.

4. Celebrate Easter differently

Taking part in unique celebrations can be a culturally enriching experience. Consider an overseas destination such as Santorini with its famous, otherworldly candle light display. Many other cities and towns across Europe celebrate with large festivals and parades too!

5. What about assessments and exams prep?

With important mid-year assessments and examinations creeping up after the break, teens will need time to both study and relax. Take this into account when choosing the duration of the stay. And make sure to give them time and space - and a sleep-in too!