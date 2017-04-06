Dream proposal when Mr X meets Miss Y

Thursday, 6 April, 2017 - 15:33

The identity of ZM’s Mr X was finally revealed last night when Cameron Nicholson proposed to his girlfriend of eight and a half years, Ruchel Fourie, surrounded by her favourite things and her favourite people.

Rachel certainly didn’t expect her dance class to end the way it did. A fake power cut during last night’s storm quickly turned into the proposal of her dreams.

Perhaps not the most traditional proposal, last night’s climax to ZM’s The Proposal campaign saw a mini Harry Potter, Kim Kardashian-esque flower walls and Irish dancers, all part of the foray.

Cameron has been working with the ZM team for the last 10 days to plan the perfect proposal, while also planting the seed of "is it my man?" in the minds of listeners up and down the country with various clues.

Although a bit of a whirlwind, Cameron couldn’t be more thrilled at how the evening went. "Ruchel actually told me to apply for this… two hours after I’d already done it. I had to play it off like it was a terrible idea. It’s been awesome working with the ZM guys to pull this off and thankfully, she said ‘yes’!"

Cameron and Ruchel met at Snow Planet, where they were both working holiday jobs.

As a compromise for letting all of New Zealand listen in to their special moment, Cameron and Ruchel received an incredible honeymoon package; Air New Zealand return flights to Rarotonga, seven nights at the Nautilus resort and an engagement ring from Michael Hill.

Anyone who missed the emotional and quirky event can watch the highlights here.