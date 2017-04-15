Two Lotto players win $500,000

Saturday, 15 April, 2017 - 21:28

Two Lotto players from Auckland and Hastings have uncovered a golden Easter egg after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Countdown Airport in Auckland and Hastings City New World in Hastings.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $7.5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday.

There are lots of exciting things to do around the country this Easter thanks to Lotto players. Kiwis can head indoors to one of the many lottery-funded museums or search for the Easter bunny in their local park, like the award-winning Hamilton Gardens.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.