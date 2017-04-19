Choice Hotels NZ TravelGrammer winner announced

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 12:58

Choice Hotels Asia-Pac today announced the winner of its recent ‘TravelGrammer’ competition, crowning social media star Tamsin Gorman the ‘Choice Hotels NZ TravelGrammer 2017’ winner.

On the weekend of 1-2 April, Choice Hotels Asia-Pac’s 2017 ‘TravelGrammer’ competition saw ten hand-picked Instagrammers sent to different locations around New Zealand, all set with the task of showcasing their experiences via social media.

Dunedin-based Tamsin Gorman, the face behind @amongmountainsandlakes, headed north to stay at Quality Hotel Elms in Christchurch, where she made her way around the Garden City photographing the most Insta-worthy experiences, landscapes and activities the region has to offer.

28-year-old Tamsin, originally from the UK, was thrilled to find out she had been selected as the winner.

"I was part of a pool of very talented social media influencers and totally didn't expect to be named the Choice Hotels NZ TravelGrammer 2017 winner - it feels amazing!" says Ms Gorman. "My trip to Christchurch was a weekend of discovery of the city's hidden gems, with Akaroa a definite highlight."

"A big thank you to the Choice Hotels team and to campaign host Liz Carlson, and all the best to the other Instagrammers," Ms Gorman added.

Tamsin’s weekend away began in Akaroa (described by Tamsin as "idyllic - French village meets Kiwi seaside escape"), where she captured stunning images of Hector’s dolphins swimming alongside her harbour cruise. The remainder of Tamsin’s weekend was spent exploring the rich heritage of Christchurch, punting on the Avon River and taking in the breathtaking views of Lyttleton Port from the top of the Port Hills.

"The TravelGrammer competition reminded me that holidays don’t necessarily need to be spent overseas; there’s plenty to keep me entertained on Kiwi soil," says Ms Gorman.

Choice Hotels General Manager, Marketing, Matt Taylor says the task of picking a winner had not been an easy one with such a high standard of content produced during the campaign.

"We are excited to announce Tamsin as the ‘Choice Hotels NZ TravelGrammer 2017’ winner. Tamsin went above and beyond, sharing a large number of diverse images highlighting all that Christchurch has to offer," said Mr Taylor.

"Following her Instagram feed throughout the weekend, we felt like we were right there experiencing the trip alongside her. Her posts were interesting, engaging and inspiring, proof of which can be seen in the huge amounts of comments and ‘likes’ from her followers. Her content was also very relatable to our brand, which was one of the key criteria.

"We were blown away by the calibre of content created by all ten Instagrammers that participated in this competition. We hope that the campaign has not only inspired New Zealanders to explore their own backyard, but has also helped to lift the profile of New Zealand tourism in general."