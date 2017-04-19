How to bust stopover boredom

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 14:30

Stopovers can be taxing and an energy sponge often putting travellers on edge, but they are a necessity for long haul flights. Nathan Graham, Regional Sales Manager of Cheapflights ANZ said: "With 58 per cent of

Kiwis selecting long haul over short haul destinations, local travellers are spending hours in airports during stopovers - so having a plan to make the most of the journey can help start your holiday on the right foot."

To help get the clock ticking faster on your next stopover, Cheapflights.co.nz has compiled seven boredom-busting tips.

1. Get moving - If you find yourself with a few hours or more to kill between flights, one of the best things you can do to keep busy is to get moving - so hit the gym or take a brisk walk through the terminal. You’ll also burn calories, feel less sluggish and you release some of the frustration of being stuck at an airport.

2. Get a spa treatment - In addition to fitness centres, many airports offer spa services that can make for a relaxing and indulgent way to beat the monotony during a stopover, and start your holiday early. With treatments such as massages, manicures, oxygen and aromatherapy, skincare and waxing available, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

3. Go sightseeing - Depending on how long your stopover is and transfer times from and to the airport, it might be worth leaving to do some sightseeing. Grab a map from an information kiosk and take a shuttle bus or public transport into the town to explore. Just be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get back so you don’t miss your flight.

4. Pay for lounge access - Particularly long stopovers can be tough to handle when you’re tired or just need a break from the throngs of people around you. If that’s the case, you can pay for day use at many of the airport lounges. Perks at each vary, but you can expect comfortable seating, showers, free Wi-Fi, snacks, drinks and newspapers.

5. Window shop - According to research from Cheapflights, 80 per cent of Kiwis make duty free purchases. The bigger the airport, the better the array of shops, so depending on where you are, you might be able to spend a good chunk of time browsing and shopping.

6. People watch - Airports are one of the best places to people watch since there are so many travellers at any given time. Find a comfortable spot and spend some time observing the different types of people who pass you. If you’re feeling creative, play a game guessing where they’re going.

7. Have a drink - It’s never a good idea to drink too much before a flight, but 46 per cent of Kiwis will have a cheeky tipple before boarding. And it’s no wonder, as many major airports now have wine bars, cafes and restaurants offering the ideal setting to sit back and relax with travel companions or a good book.

