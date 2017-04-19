NZ Boutique Wine Festival on 11 June

Wednesday, 19 April, 2017 - 17:20

It’s time to pop the cork on New Zealand’s favourite boutique wine event, the NZ Boutique Wine Festival, happening on Sunday 11th June at Imperial Lane, in Auckland’s CBD.

With five great years under its belt, the annual Boutique Wine Festival has won a legion of loyal fans who attend each year to share a glass or two and experience the best that New Zealand winemakers have to offer.

Event Director, Jacqueline Taylor says the objective of the NZ Boutique Wine Festival is to create a unique wine experience like no other, giving vineyards the opportunity to showcase their wine in New Zealand's largest market, and offering attendees the chance to discover some of New Zealand's best kept secrets.

"We think people should enjoy wine with a story, and the best stories come from boutique wine producers, who work tirelessly to put wine on the table that creates lasting experiences," says Taylor.

This time 33 wineries have taken the plunge, in a delightful journey through all the wine regions from Northland to Central Otago, with plenty of stops along the way.

Regions represented include our Northernmost winery, KariKari Estate, down through Auckland, Waiheke Island, the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Martinborough, Nelson Canterbury, Waipara Valley and Central Otago.

And with labels, Akitu, Ascension Wine, Batch Winery, Bell Bird Spring, Bishops Head, Black Ridge Vineyard, Clark Estate, Collaboration Wines, Fancrest Estate, French Peak Wines, Grava, Hopes Grove, Karikari Estate, Maison Noire, Man O' War, Matavino, Matawhero Winery, McArthur Ridge, Misha's Vineyard, Mount Michael Wines, Mt Beautiful, No. 1 Family Estate, Peacock Sky, Postage Stamp Wines, Silver Wing, Snapper Rock, Squawking Magpie, Stanley Estates, Te Motu, Te Whai Bay Wines, The Landing Vineyard, Turanga Creek and Two Rivers… there is something for everyone, covering every varietal and pleasing every palate.

Alongside the hustle and bustle in Imperial lane guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a VIP lunch and dinner menu, participate in expert master classes, and experience a vertical tasting unique to the New Zealand Boutique Wine Festival

Special guest and official ambassador this year is Yvonne Lorkin, a personality with a long list of accolades in the New Zealand wine industry.

Yvonne is the Drinks writer for Dish Magazine and writes for NZ Herald’s Canvas Magazine. She’s also the syndicated weekly wine columnist for ten NZME regional newspapers, is a highly experienced senior wine show judge and appears regularly on morning television. She’s been a wine correspondent on Radio NZ National since 2010 and for the last 6 years has been producing and presenting the TV show Thirsty Work. (Series 4 is on-demand www.3now.co.nz and TV3 are planning for Series 5).

Yvonne is also co-founder and Chief Tasting Officer of WineFriend.co.nz, a personalised wine delivery service designed to take the hassle and guesswork out of trying brilliant boutique wines that you won’t see in supermarkets.

Yvonne’s Masterclass at the NZ Boutique Wine Festival this year focuses on: The Rise of the New Whites (with some old faves thrown in), looking at groovy new white varieties spinning the wheels of our boutique winemakers across the length of the land.

"I love the NZ Boutique Wine Festival, its intimate setting and the amazing variety of unique, quirky and downright spectacular, thought-provoking wines that it offers," says Lorkin.

"I can’t wait to be part of this wonderful wine and food event," she said.

Tickets are now on sale from Eventfinda.co.nz, ranging from General Admission for $39.00 per head, a VIP 2 Course Lunch for $79 and 3 Course Dinner for $99 per head.

A limited release of Earlybird tickets are now on sale for $29.00 per head, available until 29th May.

"If you love your wine or simply want to learn more, make sure you come to this year’s NZ Boutique Wine Festival - taste and learn and enjoy," says Taylor.

"Because life is too short to drink bad wine, she adds.