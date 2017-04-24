Mt Ruapehu's all-weather snowmaking system arrives

Monday, 24 April, 2017 - 12:51

A recent dusting of snow on Mt Ruapehu has signalled winter is on its way, and 2017 is set to be a bumper ski season with new snowmakers opening the ski fields a month earlier than usual in early June.

This season there will be double the snowmaking on Whakapapa lower mountain, all weather snowmaking technology on Happy Valley and more snowmaking at Turoa. This is thanks to a $4 million investment in new snow making technology, and will see the ski season open earlier than ever before at Happy Valley on 3 June, Queen's Birthday long weekend.

Another big 2017 season highlight is the re-launch of night skiing on the slopes of Happy Valley and Whakapapa lower mountain until 9pm on Friday and Saturday nights. Live entertainment, pizza and drink specials along with fire pits for toasting marshmallows will bring first class Après Ski to Whakapapa this ski season. And time is running out to buy Mt Ruapehu's earlybird Season Pass, which is on sale until the end of the month, grab one now and ski to your heart's content on the slopes of Whakapapa and Turoa - two of New Zealand's largest ski areas.

Work is also underway at the mountain transforming the iconic Happy Valley ski area into a new 'Snow Park' concept complete with ‘carpet' style surface lifts, new access elevators and a dedicated snow play area for non-skiers.

Skifield operator Ruapehu Alpine Lifts' (RAL) is $21 million dollars into a $100 million redevelopment plan for the mountain and this project will see the addition of three brand new surface lifts into the Happy Valley Snow Park. Two of these surface lifts will feature covers to keep skiers dry and sheltered while they move in style.

RAL CEO Ross Copland says the work is pretty much on schedule to open on time - albeit with a few challenges along the way. "The Happy Valley carpet lifts have been delayed in Singapore and will arrive in mid May so it will be all hands on deck to get them operational by June 3.

"At this stage we expect the elevators to open late June so the nostalgic among us will have a few weeks to take one last ride on the double chair before it is removed for good."

Ross says the early skiing will be fantastic and encourages everyone to buy an earlybird Season Pass before the end of the month. "The pass offers some exciting new optional upgrades including night skiing, first tracks and combination pass offers with Skyline Rotorua mountain biking, Cardrona and Snowplanet.

"There's also a new shuttle service from Ohakune to Turoa and National Park to Whakapapa, both free for season pass holders, as well as a bus service from Taupo and Turangi to Whakapapa, making it easier than ever before to get to and from the ski areas. And don't forget all the additional discounts and benefits available through our partnerships with other ski areas and tourism activities."

The Season Pass caters for all ages with 0 - 4 years and 70 plus free; 19 - 69 years $515, 5 - 18 years $309 and 5 - 10 years $59 (with an adult season pass).