Cheapflights launches 'EscEscape'

Tuesday, 25 April, 2017 - 10:45

Global flight search and travel deals website, Cheapflights, has given ‘Esc’ keyboard keys everywhere a new lease of life with the launch of its innovative ‘EscEscape’ (pronounced ‘Escape Escape’) browser extension tool, putting a range of short getaway options just two-taps away from users.

Launching in New Zealand as well as Australia, United Kingdom, United States, Canada and South Africa, ‘EscEscape’ is a free-to-install extension for Google Chrome users. When a user taps their ‘Esc’ key twice, a live flight search runs to find the cheapest, quickest and smartest return flights to nearby destinations. Results are pulled from Cheapflights’ own search engine API and the users’ nearest airport is detected as their departure point. The flight results open in a new browser tab and will be the cheapest option for a weekend break in the next eight weeks. The user is then free to go ahead and book if they like the look of what they see - if not, another ‘double tap’ of the ‘Esc’ key throws up a new option.

Andrew Shelton, Managing Director of Cheapflights said: "We want people to rediscover their ‘Esc’ key, and make it their shortcut to escaping for real - double tap quick."

Initially, a choice of five destinations will be featured each day, selected at random from the top 200 searched-for holiday hot spots on the Cheapflights website and app, per market. For departures from New Zealand, popular getaway destinations within an eight-hour flight are displayed, such as Fiji.

"We can spend hours every day tapping away at a keyboard, dealing with dozens of unread emails, thinking it’s Thursday when it’s only Tuesday. According to our research, that’s enough to drive over half of us to search for flights when we’re at work.

"With ‘EscEscape’, we’ve made it that much easier to do. We want this neglected keyboard function to become the biggest and most important key people tap each day," said Shelton.

This free extension is available from today at the Chrome Web Store. Go to www.cheapflights.co.nz/escape. A version of the extension for Safari users is planned shortly.