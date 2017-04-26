My Food Bag launches Fresh Start with Nadia

Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 06:45

Fresh Start with Nadia is the brand-new product range from My Food Bag designed specifically for people who want to lose and manage their weight.

Fresh Start with Nadia combines portion control, healthy eating and cooking techniques with each meal nutritionally balanced and 450 calories or less.

While My Food Bag delivers healthy food and a level of portion control, Nadia Lim says many people are looking for greater levels of control and accountability when it comes to their diet.

"For many Kiwis, managing weight is an endless battle. As we age, we tend to become more health aware in terms of our dietary needs, but it can be a challenge to improve our eating habits and consistently stick to them. As a dietitian, I’m passionate about helping Kiwis to eat better, and this new range takes the guess work out of ingredient shopping, meal preparation and calorie-counting" says the My Food Bag Co-Founder and dietitian.

Fresh Start delivers ingredients for 5 recipes to your door each week, in either 10 portion or 20 portion boxes. The 10-portion box serves two people for dinner or would offer the complete solution for one person wanting dinner and leftovers for lunch the next day. The 20-portion box serves four people for dinner or would provide for two people dinner and leftovers for lunch the next day.

Fresh Start’s meals feature lean proteins, large volumes of seasonal vegetables, lower volumes of carbohydrates focused on wholegrain or vegetable-based sources, and no refined sugar.

"We want our customers to feel like they are part of a community and receiving all the support they need to see the change they want to see," says Cecilia Robinson, Founder and Co-CEO of My Food Bag.

"We are really excited about this launch following feedback we’ve received from customers which is the driver behind developing this new offering. This isn’t just another fad diet. We’re providing our customers with all the tools - including meal planning, recipes and ingredients - as well as advice and support they need to help them with successfully losing weight and improving their health and wellbeing."

Fresh Start is available to order from Wednesday 26 April, 2017 with the first deliveries on Sunday 07 May, 2017.

Fresh Start will be available in two options including delivery:

- Lite 10: 5 recipes x 2 portions per recipe, a total of 10 portions to serve 5 dinners for 2 people, or dinner with leftovers for lunch for 1 person for $159.99 including delivery

- Lite 20: 5 recipes x 4 portions per recipe, a total of 20 portions to serve 5 dinners for 4 people, or dinner with leftovers for lunch for 2 people for $199.99 including delivery.