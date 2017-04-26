Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 - 12:08

Specsavers is thrilled to share with you the hottest trends in eyewear for Autumn/Winter 2017 with the Specsavers Style Trend Report.

Eco-friendly eyewear is the latest for environmentally conscious, but also stylish spec-wearers, with each frame within the trend constructed from eco-friendly materials. Green frames are this season’s hottest hue, thanks to Pantone’s 2017 Colour of the Year, Greenery, while aviators make a huge comeback in optical trends from the ‘70s and ‘80s featuring oversized classic wire frames.

Whatever your spec style may be, Specsavers has got it covered for Autumn and Winter with the latest designer collections from Kylie Minogue Eyewear, GANT, Alex Perry, Tommy Hilfiger, ELLERY and more.

The Style Trend Report features the following trends:

- Greenery

- Eco-friendly eyewear

- Panto

- The evolution of the round eye

- Aviators

- Top brow