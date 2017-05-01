Message to duck hunters - check, clean, dry

Monday, 1 May, 2017 - 08:40

The onset of the duck shooting season brings increased risk of spreading aquatic pest plants and fish from one waterway to another, so hunters are being reminded to protect their patch.

"If you’re out there enjoying the season this year, just be aware that exotic fish species and exotic plants can be moved between waterways if you don’t check, clean and dry your gear," says the Taranaki Regional Council’s Environment Services Manager, Steve Ellis.

The spread of nasties like didymo, hornwort, oxygen weed and gambusia (also known as mosquito fish) is a significant issue throughout New Zealand, but you help keep your patch safe by using the Check, Clean, Dry process to wash anything that’s been in contact with the water.

Check

Check everything that has been in the water for debris or plant matter. For example, waders, dogs, decoys and dinghies.

Clean

Soak the items or scrub them with detergent (5 per cent detergent in water or 2 per cent household bleach in water) for at least one minute, getting them fully wet.

Dry

If you’re not moving to another waterway for a few days, thoroughly dry your items inside and out, and leave them for 48 hours to ensure that any pests are dead.

For more details go to www.mpi.govt.nz/check-clean-dry/

The duck-hunting season opens on Saturday 6 May.