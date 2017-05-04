Kiwis loyal to NZ honey - survey

Thursday, 4 May, 2017 - 07:56

Kiwi honey may have come under scrutiny overseas recently, but the latest survey from research company Canstar Blue has revealed that back at home, two-thirds of us will only buy New Zealand honey.

The survey of 1,355 people living throughout New Zealand also uncovered that 6% of men (and 19% of women) like to use honey as a hair or beauty treatment. A further 34% of people used New Zealand’s unique Manuka honey for the health benefits it is widely thought to promote.

Canstar Blue spokesperson Emma Quantrill says:

"The most well know New Zealand honey, Manuka, can reportedly count some of the world’s top celebrities amongst its fans. So when the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Kourtney Kardashian are linked to a product it’s no wonder that people start to experiment with it themselves.

"Of course there’s more to New Zealand honey than the much talked about health and beauty benefits of Manuka. Our rich variety of plants and flowers enables us to produce many distinct and different types of honey."

A global power brand?

68% of the people we asked thought it was.

There is no doubt that New Zealand honey is in demand both at home and abroad. In 2016 we produced an astonishing 19,885 tonnes of honey from around 64,000 hives. Of that 7,820 tonnes was exported and although this was the lowest level for three years, it still accounts for nearly 40% of production. So although we are not considered to be one of the top ten honey producing nations, we are the second largest exporter in the world (behind China).

A better alternative to sugar?

Again, the question of whether honey is a healthier alternative to sugar has been debated over many years and answers differ depending on who you listen to. For 39% of the people we questioned, there was no doubt that they thought honey was definitely a healthier alternative to sugar when it came to cooking.

Satisfied customers

This year a total of seven brands of New Zealand honey were rated on taste, value for money, variety, packaging and overall satisfaction. We are delighted that two brands Airborne and Mother Earth were awarded five stars for overall satisfaction by the 1,355 New Zealanders who took part in the Canstar Blue survey.

Further information on New Zealand honey - http://www.canstarblue.co.nz/food-drink/honey.