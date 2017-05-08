Learn rose care the Tupare way

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 08:41

Sharp tips for winter rose care will be on offer on Sunday (14 May) at a free public workshop at TÅ«pare, one of Taranaki’s premier heritage properties.

Participants will pick up useful tips on caring for a range of rose types, including ramblers, floribundas, old roses, hybrid tea roses and miniature roses.

They’ll learn when to stop deadheading and keep hold of rose hips, and discover the benefits of spraying with lime sulphur, copper and winter oil from late autumn to late winter.

There’ll also be an opportunity for a close-up look at the rose beds in TÅ«pare's stunningly landscaped gardens.

Sunday’s workshop runs from 2pm to 4pm at TÅ«pare, 487 Mangorei Rd, New Plymouth. It is part of a series of workshops and other free public events at TÅ«pare, Hollard Gardens and Pukeiti, the three heritage properties owned and administered by the Taranaki Regional Council on behalf of the people of the region. For more information, see www.trc.govt.nz/gardens/.