Hunters Plaza spoiling well-deserving mums

Monday, 8 May, 2017 - 13:07

Hunters Plaza brings free pampering to well-deserved mums!

Hunters Plaza has pulled out all the stops to treat well deserving mums in the community.

Fully energised by some new brand retailers opening soon; which includes a 24 hour City Fitness and Hollywood Bakery to name but a few.

It all starts on Thursday 11th May at 5pm to 7pm, with a heart-warming welcome to mums who will receive a coffee and some treats upon arrival. A beautiful lounge will be set up, where they can connect with other mums, or just take time out with a magazine; whilst they wait to get pampered. Hunters Plaza stores have is sponsoring the services. Free mini make-overs (make-up), mini facials, eye brow threading and hair-straightening and styling is on offer, thanks to Hairport and Amaka.

Mums also have a chance to win a diamond ring or watch, sponsored by Christies Jewellers by signing up to our VIP database at the Pamper Lounge during opening hours. The first 10 mums each day will also receive a very special Wendy’s Ice cream cupcake to celebrate!

The full Mother’s day schedule is as follows:

Thurs 11 to Fri 12 May 5pm to 7pm

Sat 13 to Sun 14 May 10-12pm

For more information visit www.huntersplaza.com