Fast trip north for southern delicacy

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 15:23

Oysters, the pinnacle of taste for many seafood lovers are reaching northern dinner tables in prime condition thanks to the efforts of Fastway Couriers Southland.

Since season start in mid-March, Jamie Seaton, the Regional Franchisee of Fastway Couriers Southland and his Invercargill-based team have been freighting around $10,000 worth of oysters a day to supermarkets and restaurants.

"Speed is essential," says Mr Seaton. "Because the oysters are perishable, getting them to their destination as soon as possible is the main consideration."

The oysters are packed in polystyrene bins to keep them fresh and cool on their travels north.

Oyster season runs until late May, when most of the fishermen will have obtained their annual quota from the oyster beds in Foveaux Strait.

The oysters are sent to the end-user via the network of Fastway Couriers franchisees, making it a team effort for the nationwide company.

Oysters are just one of the unusual products that Fastway Couriers New Zealand freight around the country on behalf of clients. Fastway Couriers Southland also ships Stewart Island mutton-birds to customers across New Zealand, says Mr Seaton.

While oysters provide the autumn boost, not surprisingly, seedlings are the big mover in spring when the company freights large quantities of seedlings and plants from two Southland nurseries to Mitre 10 and Warehouse stores around New Zealand, Mr Seaton says. "At its height, we can be doing four to five van loads a day."