Survey 'show what NZ mums really want this Mother's Day'

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 14:39

If you’re reading this and realise you’ve left gift-shopping for Mother’s Day until the last minute, then you can relax.

A recent Colmar Brunton survey of Kiwi mums shows that brunch with the family is the very best way to say ‘I love you’ on Mother’s Day this Sunday. Whew!

Mother’s Day is a wonderful reason to show our appreciation for the significant women in our lives: mums, grandmothers, aunties and role models. But we wanted to go straight to the source and find out how mums really want that sentiment to be demonstrated by their loved ones on their special day: ‘family brunch’ came first; ‘getting a nice day to herself’ came second; and a ‘pamper session’ came a close third.

Gift-giving, which is perennially popular, was usurped by mum’s preference for quality time with the family. Its popularity was closely followed by retail shopping, picking up the phone to give mum a call, and making her something yourself.

The bad news is, we haven’t quite mastered the art of getting mum anything she really wants - but we do know she doesn’t want anything delivered from an online store, or carnations from the petrol station.

When we asked people what they were planning on getting mum, most said they were likely to go out to the shops to buy a gift.

Buying online is most popular amongst New Zealand millennials (35%) although reassuringly, a similar number are also planning on spending quality time with their mum this Sunday (34%). Sadly only 9% are considering making a gift themselves.

For those who insist on heading to the shops (or have left the creative process a little too late), mum wants special treats. Flowers are the most popular gift (82%), or chocolate, with Whittaker’s (76%), Cadbury (73%), and Lindt (70%) all well-received.

Other popular choices by mums include well-known brands like Whitcoulls and The Body Shop (69%), Michael Hill (65%), and Farmers (64%). Lindauer is also a good choice, with 57% of our mums choosing the well-known bubbly brand.

Most of the mothers we spoke to (84%) feel that "the love and thought put into the gift" is the most important thing, so stop reading and make that call to book somewhere special for brunch this Sunday (ideally with a spa treatment afterwards while dad spends some QT with the kids).

The ‘nation’s favourite mum’ is less decisive with most sons’ and daughters’ claiming their own Mum is tops (35%) but TV presenters fare well with Hilary Barry on 11% followed by Toni Street on 8%.

A representative sample of 1,000 New Zealanders took part in this online survey. The survey has a maximum margin of error of + or - 3.1%