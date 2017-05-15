Queenstown’s Nomad Safaris offers more off-road tours

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 09:10

Nomad Safaris, Queenstown’s oldest off-road tour company, has introduced two new activities to its adventure menu for 2017.

Established in 1988, Nomad Safaris specialises in small, personalised off-road tours and after substantial investment, now offers more adventures in and around the resort town than ever before.

The new 360 Queenstown tours showcase the region’s spectacular scenery in thrilling style. Visitors climb aboard a powerful, purpose-built UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) and are taken by an experienced and knowledgeable driver-guide onto an exclusively accessed high country sheep station, high above the resort town.

The vehicle enables uninterrupted, panoramic views of Queenstown and its surrounds, offering great sight-seeing and photography opportunities.

Owner-operator David Gatward-Ferguson says the 360 Queenstown tours are the "perfect mix" of adventure and sight-seeing.

"It’s ideal for those who want the thrill of a quad bike tour, but would prefer to let an expert do the driving while they soak up the views and take pictures," he said.

Nomad Safaris has also invested in a fleet of electric bikes; the company currently has 12 with plans to have a fleet of up to 25 bikes in the near future. Bike hire is on offer and guided tours will be available by 1st November 2017.

"There are loads of downhill mountain biking offerings in Queenstown, yet there’s not a lot of options for visitors who are active and inquisitive, but not adrenaline junkies," said Mr Gatward-Ferguson.

"So an electric bike ride is the ideal adventure; they’re perfect touring bikes with mud guards and pannier bags for a bit of shopping, a bottle of wine and a picnic."

The best routes are currently being devised and planned, with possible options in Arrowtown, out to local wineries and vehicle transfers for the bikes and guests to explore Glenorchy.

In all, Nomad Safaris offers more than 20 different personalised, small group tours for the ‘active and inquisitive’ traveller. These range from 4WD adventures in historic gold mining town Macetown and the rugged Skippers Canyon, to quad bike safaris, guided walks and Lord of the Rings location tours.

"We’re investing for the future," says Mr Gatward-Ferguson.

"Nomad Safaris has a long history of pioneering personalised adventures in Queenstown. There’s no coaches and microphones and groups are capped at six people per tour. We’re always looking to improve what we offer, while sticking to our core values of fun, informative tours which get guests really in touch with their surroundings."