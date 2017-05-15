Food Show organisers discuss latest food trend

Monday, 15 May, 2017 - 16:12

Organisers of The Food Show, the biggest culinary event in New Zealand, say the latest trend in food is the movement towards using food as a means of enhancing beauty, from the inside and out.

"We’ve been hearing from our visitors that they’re preferring to steer clear of heavily chemical laden beauty treatments, and are instead opting for natural ways of enhancing their looks - many of which can be found in food and therefore at The Food Show!" says Dona White, Food Show founder.

"Using food for beauty can actually be more effective than commercial options, too. Often what makes us healthy on the inside is also what makes us look beautiful on the outside - the oldest and most consistent measure of beauty is looking healthy, after all."

Instead of using anti aging creams, eat a plentiful amount of salmon, which contains astaxanthin, a carotenoid that improves skin elasticity resulting in fewer lines. Or if you want to add shine to your hair and aid in making skin smoother and younger looking, eat walnuts for a rich vegetarian source of Omega-3 fatty acids. Vitamin C is essential for making collagen, so selected fruits and vegetables will help plump the skin to give it support and shape and slow down damage to the skin, while whole grains will deliver B vitamins which will help prevent dry skin. When consumed, lycopene rich tomato paste will also help prevent sunburn when mixed with olive oil, which can prevent a world of skin damage.

But it’s not just what you eat - food can also be used externally with fantastic results. Try using olive oil to soften the skin on your hands, create a moisturising face mask out of mashed avocado, or use ground coffee, sugar and coconut oil to make a beautiful smelling body scrub that uses caffeine to help rid your body of cellulite. Beetroot juice can even be rubbed on your lips for a subtle pink stain!

Perhaps even more essential is consuming foods that bolster your energy and vitality. For example, iron is an essential nutrient for energy, as well as healthy, lustrous skin, nails and hair. Meat is the best source of iron - the redder it is, the more iron it contains.

"There are so many reasons to use natural foods in your beauty regime. Many items don’t come packaged in plastic, which reduces the environmental impact of beauty products; it is often more cost effective; and many beauty foods have a multitude of benefits for you inside and out, so you’re not just fulfilling one beauty desire, but contributing to your body’s total health and wellbeing," continues White.

If you’re interested in food or using food as natural beauty therapy, head along to The Food Show Wellington, where you’ll find over one hundred exhibitors showcasing the latest in food and drinks. Visit Aunt Jean’s Dairy where you can find top quality milk (great for a Cleopatra-style milk bath); check out Chantal Organics’ Raw Virgin Coconut Oil which can be used as a nourishing body oil; get a vitamin C fix from Leaderbrand Produce’s vacuum sealed Beetroot to boost your skin’s collagen creating capacities; try a Soul Organics Cold Pressed Juice for a huge vitamin and mineral boost that will help you glow; try FINZ Hazelnuts for their high Vitamin E content, important for maintaining healthy hair, skin and nails; or find Turmerix and try their herb and spice mix, containing turmeric which boosts the body’s antioxidant capacity and may help slow aging.

The Food Show Wellington is on at Westpac Stadium, 26 - 28 May 2017. Tickets are available at www.foodshow.co.nz.