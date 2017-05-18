LegaSea launches FishCare at NZ Boat Show

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 08:07

For over 60 years the Hutchwilco New Zealand Boat Show has been the biggest and most popular boat show in the country so it was the obvious place for LegaSea to launch its FishCare programme to the public.

FishCare - The school of best practice" This is a bold and ambitious initiative being undertaken by LS and the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council. The project seeks to promote a variety of techniques that everyone who loves fishing and wants our inshore fisheries restored can embrace to help make a difference.

FishCare is packed full of useful tips to minimise fishers’ impact on the aquatic environment. Every angler needs to have a copy next to their tackle box, says LegaSea spokesman Scott Macindoe.

"We wanted to share some of the great tips and tricks that experienced fishers have learned about handling fish and protecting the fisheries for the future and we were inundated with good advice for new fishers."

"As New Zealanders and Kaitiaki it is our responsibility to protect our sacred fish stocks. Imagine the impact we could have if we all make a shift and adopt these practices. FishCare offers simple steps that everyone can take to make a large contribution."

For more information, see the LegaSea stand at the Hutchwilco New Zealand Boat Show. LegaSea and the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council very much appreciate the consistent and generous support of Hutchwilco, one of our Gold partners.