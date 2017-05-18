Five-star destinations where Kiwis get luxury for less

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 11:45

For Kiwis who dream of living the millionaire lifestyle - but on an affordable budget - the latest Hotel Price Index (HPI) from Hotels.com has revealed eighteen destinations globally where Kiwi travellers nabbed five-star hotel luxury for $200 or less per night in 2016, with Southeast Asian favourites leading the pack.

Top-of-the-range luxury was enjoyed for far less in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which came out on top as the best-value destination among those analysed for five-star accommodation under $200 per night. The average price paid- for a five-star hotel room in bustling KL in 2016 was $143 per night.

The vibrant streets of Siem Reap, Cambodia came in as the second-most affordable destination for five-star accommodation where the average price paid for a luxury hotel room in the home to Angkor Wat was only $152 per night. A five-star room in the beachside town of Pattaya in Thailand ($160) and in Hanoi, Vietnam ($174) also topped the list of destinations where Kiwis nabbed lavish accommodation for under $200 per night.

The HPI is a regular report on accommodation prices in major destinations across the world, tracking the movement in prices that people actually paid for their accommodation and providing valuable insight into the reasons behind these changes. The data is drawn from bookings made on the hundreds of thousands of accommodations on the Hotels.com websites worldwide.

Backyard bargains

Back home, popular New Zealand destinations offered premier accommodation on a shoestring budget, with Christchurch, Dunedin, Tauranga, and Nelson all coming in under $200 per night in the average price paid for a five-star hotel room. Across the ditch, Kiwis said ‘fair dinkum’ to the affordable hotel prices Brisbane, Adelaide and Cairns offered in 2016, at just $184, $191 and $196 per night respectively for a five-star room.

David Spasovic, marketing manager Australia and New Zealand for the Hotels.com brand, said: "Luxury hotels can be extremely pricey- but they don’t have to be if you’re a smart traveller. The Hotels.com Hotel Price Index showcases exotic and culturally-rich destinations around the world where Kiwis are spoilt for choice when it comes to luxury accommodation on a lemonade budget.

"With the widest range of hotel choices, competitive deals and user-friendly technology, Hotels.com is the ideal place to find a luxury escape that won’t break the bank.

"For access to even better savings on hotel rooms and the bonus of booking while you’re on the go, download the Hotels.com mobile app," he said.

Destinations where Kiwis splashed their cash

The latest Hotels.com HPI revealed that Rarotonga took out the top city in the world among those analysed where New Zealanders paid the most for five-star accommodation, at an eye-watering $811 per night. Hawaii’s Honolulu ($618), Rome, Italy ($585), Tokyo, Japan ($573) and Italy’s Venice ($555) came in second, third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

Destinations where Kiwis paid $200 or less per night for five-star accommodation in 2016:

Destination Average prices paid per night for five-star accommodation by travellers from New Zealand in 2016, in NZD:

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia $143

Siem Reap, Cambodia $152

Pattaya, Thailand $160

Hanoi, Vietnam $174

Bangkok, Thailand $179

Brisbane, Australia $184

Adelaide, Australia $191

Chiang Mai, Thailand $191

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam $194

Cairns, Australia $196

Destinations where Kiwis paid the most per night for five-star accommodation in 2016:

Destination Average prices paid per night for five-star accommodation by travellers from New Zealand in 2016, in NZD:

Rarotonga, Cook Islands $811

Honolulu, USA $618

Rome, Italy $585

Tokyo, Japan $573

Venice, Italy $555

San Francisco, USA $553

Los Angeles, USA $545

New York, USA $534

Paris, France $478

Amsterdam, Netherlands $473

Hotel star ratings explained

There is no universal star rating system. Each country has its own and, in some cases, more than one. This means that travellers should be aware of a possible disparity of standards and facilities when booking rooms with the same star ratings in different countries.

There is no universal star rating system. Each country has its own and, in some cases, more than one. This means that travellers should be aware of a possible disparity of standards and facilities when booking rooms with the same star ratings in different countries.