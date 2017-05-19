The royal treatment: How to holiday like the monarchs

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 11:45

Always wanted to be treated like a princess or live like a prince on a holiday? Then why not consider travelling in the regal footsteps of Lizzie, Wills, Harry and Charles this Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

Nathan Graham, Regional Sales Manager at Cheapflights ANZ, said: "Kiwis love a long weekend getaway and from our Cheapflights Compass report, we also know June is one of the peak travel periods (a seven per cent increase) as locals try to escape the winter chill."

To inspire Kiwis’ adventures on 5 June, Cheapflights.co.nz has compiled the favourite holiday destinations of the most well-travelled family.

- Aberdeenshire, Scotland - The Queen loves to spend her summers at Balmoral Castle, which has been the Scottish home of the Royal Family since 1852. Nestled in the lush Cairngorms National Park, the esate is surrounded by a spectactular forest, roaring rivers and snow-capped mountains. The area has 300 castles to explore and is a haven for culinary connisseurs too, being home to several award-winning whiskey distilleries and world-famous Angus cattle.

Flights to Glasgow from $1,694

- Verbier, Switzerland - This alpine village is a favourite destination for Prince Harry, and earlier this year, the cheeky royal swept his girlfriend, Meghan Markhle, to the winter wonderland for a romantic getaway. It offers some of the best skiing in the world and when it comes to accomodation, you can choose between five star hotels or a sumptuous chalet. And don’t forget to dress to impress as not only is Verbier a holiday hotspot for the prince, it’s also favourite for celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Bono and the Beckhams.

Flights to Zurich from $1,468

- Seychelles, Africa - If your idea of the perfect holiday is relaxing on pristine beaches with crystal clear water, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate’s honeymoon destination should be on your wish list. The Seychelles, an archipelago of more than 150 islands off East Africa, is a tropical paradise, offering a range of super secluded five star-accomodation. While the couple reportedly paid almost $7,000 per night for their retreat, there are affordable options too.

Flights to Victoria from $1,655

- Llandeilo, Wales - Prince Charles and Camilla often spend time in Wales, renowned for its rugged coastline, beautiful scenery and Celtic culture. The couple like to stay at the Llwynywermod estate, which can occasionally be rented when the royals are not visiting - so if you’re lucky, you really can live like royalty. This Welsh village’s busy market is also worth exploring when you’re not enjoying the serenity of the beautiful countryside.

Flights to Cardiff from $1,835