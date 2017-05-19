International beauty brand launches in New Zealand

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 12:30

Leading anti-ageing skincare company, Nerium International expands its Asia-Pacific presence

Nerium International, a leader in science-based, age-defying skincare products, is now available in New Zealand. Nerium’s Age-Defying products are crafted from cutting-edge research and science and are clinically proven to fight fine lines, wrinkles and discolouration.

Age-Defying Day Cream Optimera Formula RRP $150: is a clinically tested age-fighting product powered by Nerium International’s exclusive formula. Day Cream targets the signs of ageing for visibly younger, healthier-looking skin. The lightweight, hydrating formula is specifically created for daytime use.

Age-Defying Night Cream Optimera Formula RRP $175: This clinically tested product is powered by Nerium International’s exclusive Optimera Formula. Age-Defying Night Cream contains the most concentrated, powerful form of Nerium’s exclusive ingredients. It is designed to adhere to skin for maximum delivery of key ingredients. Apply at night when skin is in its rest-and-repair cycle.

Firming Body Contour Cream, OptimeraTM Formula RRP: $195: A unique Body Contour Cream powered by Nerium’s proprietary SAL-14TM ingredient - a botanical blend that helps address existing signs of damage - nutrient-rich Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, and green tea, known to guard against environmental damage. This breakthrough formula helps firm and tone the appearance of problem areas for a sleeker, more youthful-looking body.

Age-Defying Eye Serum RRP: $150: An advanced, multifunctional age-fighting Eye Serum for daily use. Powered by the patented SIG-1191TM molecule and I-FIL4RTM, derived from white lily and Brazilian ginseng, this state-of-the-art formula offers both immediate and long-term benefits including: delivering an immediate reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; firming and brightening the appearance of the eye area; and matching your skin’s natural pH level to help ensure optimal skin health.

Eye-V Moisture Boost Hydrogel Patches RRP: $95: Created to revitalize the look of stressed and tired eyes. Featuring ThermoReact technology and a host of hydrating ingredients in a seaweed and pea-based patch, these sleek, super-cooling pads deliver a quick, targeted, hydrating boost that smooths, firms and brightens the look of the under-eye area.