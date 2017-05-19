Lexus LC coupe lands in NZ in July

Friday, 19 May, 2017 - 18:04

Lexus aficionados will be relieved to know the wait is almost over - the arrival in New Zealand of the unprecedented Lexus LC coupe is set to deliver an amazing driving experience from mid-July.

Evolving from pure concept to an uncompromised production vehicle in just five years, the Lexus LC showcases the qualities of brave design, outstanding engineering and innovative technology that have come to define Lexus as a premium vehicle manufacturer.

"This exciting emotional design reflects Lexus confidence in producing vibrant and daring new models," said Paul Carroll, the Senior General Manager for Lexus New Zealand.

"The LC 500’s styling combines bespoke customisation with a 5.0 litre normally aspirated V8, something that is becoming quite rare these days - the sound from that engine is amazing" he says.

The LC 500 and LC 500h are the latest result of the marque being empowered by company head Akio Toyoda - with the freedom and the confidence to be more audacious and vibrant in vehicle design.

In New Zealand, ten are already on pre-order, whilst in Japan, the demand is so high that potential customers are being advised of a three year delivery wait (that’s 1800 vehicles on pre-order).

Pricing for the LC luxury coupe starts at NZD $215,000 for the glass roof model in either V8 or hybrid powertrains, and includes an unlimited kilometre four-year warranty and full maintenance service contract.

The LC 500 is available with a 5.0 litre V8 engine that develops 351 kW with 540 Nm of torque and comes with a Lexus first direct shift 10-speed close ratio automatic transmission - providing a crisp, rhythmic response and some of the world’s quickest shifts.

Sitting on 21-inch alloy wheels, the LC is a 2+2 luxury coupe with high levels of handling and responsiveness.

Lexus is also renowned for the technical excellence and power of its hybrid drivetrains. The LC 500h is available with a 264kW, 3.5 litre V6 hybrid powertrain - the first Lexus hybrid to utilise a lithium ion battery.

The LC 500h has a world first Multi-Stage Hybrid transmission which combines the latest Lexus performance CVT with a conventional four-speed automatic to create the sensation of a 10-speed paddle shift automatic gearbox.

Both engine options are also available for the sports tuned carbon-fibre roof model, which will sell from NZD $220,000, and has four-wheel steering, variable gear ratio steering (VGRS), and a retractable rear spoiler to improve high speed handling.

The new Lexus global body development uses a completely new multi-link suspension and a lower centre of gravity delivering an exciting and exhilarating performance.

"The Lexus LC isn’t simply a car that looks good. It has been expertly engineered in every dimension to deliver a very special driving experience, and we are excited the wait is almost over," says Paul Carroll.