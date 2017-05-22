Simon Gault puts public to the test at Food Show Wellington

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 13:22

Ever wondered what it would be like to compete in MasterChef, but don’t fancy putting yourself on national television? Well, here’s your chance to have a taste of a real life celebrity cooking competition.

At this year’s Food Show Wellington, on at Westpac Stadium from 26 - 28 May, celebrity chef Simon Gault is hosting a new style of cooking demo - one in which you could be doing the cooking.

All you need to do is show up to Simon Gault’s live demonstration, where he’ll select six volunteers from the audience to come on stage and cook like their lives depend on it. Each participant will follow Simon’s instructions as he cooks from a mystery box of ingredients.

If you’re lucky enough to be selected but find yourself in a spot of trouble, six more audience members will act as a "phone a friend" lifeline that will help you get to the finish line. Or if eating food rather than cooking it is more your thing, some audience members will be chosen to sit at the chef’s table, sip a glass of wine and wait for the meals to arrive. Not bad!

At the end of the session, Simon will judge the results and the winner will get a fabulous prize.

So if you think you’ve got the skills to impress (or you’re the kind of person that just loves to give anything a go), make sure you head along to The Food Show this coming Friday, Saturday or Sunday and grab a seat at Simon Gault’s demonstration: on at 1pm on Friday 26th, 3pm on Saturday 27th and 2.30pm on Sunday 28th May. You could be the next foodie star!

The Food Show Wellington is on at Westpac Stadium, 26 - 28 May 2017. Tickets are available at www.foodshow.co.nz.