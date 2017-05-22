Dodge reinstates 2013 pricing for Journey SXT and R/T

Monday, 22 May, 2017 - 13:07

The Dodge Journey, the spacious, versatile and stylish cross-over people mover and load carrier from the USA, has gone back to the future, by reinstating 2013 pricing for the Dodge Journey SXT and R/T, a saving of $4000.

The Dodge Journey SXT now carries a recommended 2013 price tag of $39,990 plus on road costs, while the Dodge Journey R/T, which boasts an even more extensive equipment list, carries recommended price sticker of $44,490 plus on road costs. In addition, both versions gain children’s booster seat and the R/T gains as standard rear DVD with wireless headphones and remote control - equipment that were options back in 2013!

"Going back to 2013 pricing represents a saving of $4000 on both versions of the Dodge Journey," says David Smitherman, Chief Executive Officer of Fiat Chrysler New Zealand. "Even at 2017 prices, that’s a lot of extra money to spend on holidays and adventures in a new Dodge Journey!"

Both versions of the Dodge Journey are powered by the multi award-winning 3.6 litre Pentastar engine, which delivers 206 kW and 342 Nm of torque through a six speed automatic transmission. This potent drivetrain is wrapped in body that combines the strong style and visual presence of an SUV with the interior space and versatility of a seven seat people mover, earning it the title of being a cross over, bringing together all the advantages of both vehicle types.

Safety features abound, with six airbags, reversing camera, tyre pressure monitors system, Sentry key immobiliser with alarm and active headrests and Trailer Sway Control, which makes towing safer and easier, just some of the features that will protect both the owner and other road users.

Useful design features include the flip and stow storage space under the front passenger seat, the in-floor storage boxes, the easy entry tilt and slide middle road seats, child booster seats and a third row of seats that fold flat into the floor in seconds.

Both Dodge Journeys are well equipped, with features such as alloy wheels, Uconnect entertainment and telematics system, dual zone climate control air conditioner, power windows, locks and mirrors, auto dimming interior mirror, leather-bound steering wheel with wheel mounted controls, keyless entry system, roof rails with adjustable cross bars and power adjustable driver’s seat.

The Dodge Journey R/T adds 19 inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, heated front seats and SatNav integrated into the Uconnect system, which also gains a premium sound system with six speakers and a 368 watt amplifier and subwoofer. In addition, the R/T gains as standard rear DVD with wireless headphones and remote control which was previously an option.

The Dodge Journey is supported by a nationwide dealer network and a three year/100,000 km warranty which also includes three years of 24/7 Dodge Roadside Assistance.