Jockey launches underwear range ahead of Lions Tour

Thursday, 25 May, 2017 - 11:23

Some wear their heart on their sleeves, but we reckon it’s better on your bum

As the All Blacks take on the Lions, Jockey has released a limited edition range of EVERYDAY SUPPORTER undies available in every colour - so long as it’s black.

Jockey ambassador Matilda Rice and unofficial underwear model Will Hall join the All Blacks and All Blacks Sevens to model the limited edition range.

Marketing and Category Manager of Jockey Will Radford encourages Kiwis to support their boys with the limited edition range of underwear.

"We know the boys put their bums on the line every day to win for New Zealand and now their supporters can too," he says.

"New Zealand is a land of everyday rugby supporters and these undies are for them. They’re for the parents on the muddy field every Saturday morning, for the people who stay up until 3am to catch a game live on TV and for every Kiwi who’s stuck in traffic on Mt Eden Road waiting to get into the stadium".

Jockey Ambassador Matilda Rice says the limited edition EVERYDAY SUPPORTER range is a fun way to show, or not show, your support.

"The new range is such a fun way to get involved with the upcoming games. I’m so stoked to be a part of the Jockey story supporting the boys and modelling these undies," she says.

To celebrate the new range, Jockey are giving away a once in a lifetime 16-day trip for two to support the All Blacks as they take on the lions! The prize, valued at NZD$23,490, includes tickets to all the All Blacks games, accommodation, meals, exclusive match functions, supporters gear and travel to each match.

To win the VIP experience simply spend $50 on Jockey product in any Farmers store between 15 May - 11 June.

Jockey’s EVERYDAY SUPPORTER limited range is available from Farmers nationwide and priced from $17.95

#jockeyunderwear #lovemyjocks #jockeynz #everydaysupporter @jockeyunderwear