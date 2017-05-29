Kiwis prefer trainers to TVs in winter according AA to survey

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 10:44

More than half of us think of ourselves as home-bodies over winter, according to a new AA Traveller survey, but we’re a lot more active than we give ourselves credit for.

The survey asked AA Members whether they identify as "indoor warriors" or "outdoor explorers" and what they prefer to do during the cold season.

"We thought, given that more than half identified as ‘indoor warriors’, that watching TV shows, Netflix or movies would be the nation’s most popular activity - but that wasn’t the case," says AA Traveller Marketing Manager Rhys James.

Instead, walking was the most common winter pastime followed by reading a book. Kiwis also don’t mind heading out into the cold to spend time with family and friends, or getting social over food and drink.

"There’s a perception that most of us would rather hibernate at home than go out, but that’s definitely not what we’ve found," says Rhys.

"Hitting the snow, playing sport, and getting out sightseeing or exploring new places were all mentioned strongly in the survey - even amongst those who identified as ‘indoor warriors’."

As for indoor activities, arts and crafts - particularly knitting - proved popular.

"Knitting has been making a comeback across a lot of generations, and that’s one of the most commonly mentioned crafts we spotted through the survey," says Rhys.

As for some, they prefer to escape winter altogether and plan holidays away to warmer climates.

"A fair few Members are planning to avoid winter by going to places like the Islands or Brisbane or the Gold Coast, which are often on sale leading into and during the season."

AA Member’s winter favourites:

- Walking and hiking

- Reading

- Watching TV shows or a movie

- Getting social with family or friends

- Hitting the snow

- Arts and crafts

- Wining and dining

- Puzzles, cards and board games

- Playing and watching sports

- Sightseeing and exploring