New Smeg coffee machine available in NZ

Friday, 2 June, 2017 - 13:18

Kitchen Things, the exclusive distributor of Smeg in New Zealand is proud to introduce Smeg’s latest addition to the Retro appliances family, the Smeg coffee machine. The coffee machine - which epitomises Smeg’s rich Italian heritage and passion for design - will be available to pre-purchase for the first time in New Zealand from June.

Smeg’s gorgeous coffee machine features the same distinctive yet practical retro styling and curves as the other members of the award-winning Retro small appliance family. The machine is available in four authentic vintage colours: Pastel blue, panna (Italian for cream), black and red to suit all tastes and kitchens and can be easily integrated with other small Smeg appliances.

In terms of technology and functionality, the machine will appeal to coffee and technology lovers alike. A thermoblock heating system delivers fast service while 15 bar pressure ensures an excellent coffee experience. The three button selection allows for one or two cups and a steam function. The coffee temperature and water hardness settings can be personalised and the machine can be programmed to shut off after intervals ranging from nine minutes to three hours.

One of the standout features of this compact machine is that it enables coffee lovers to make the exact coffee of their choice. This is because the machine is designed to use both barista style coffee grounds and pre-filled paper pods, allowing users to choose the roast they prefer and introduce an authentic café style coffee and aroma into the home. In line with Smeg’s environmental sustainability policies, plastic pods will not be sold in conjunction with Smeg coffee machines so as to minimise landfill waste.

Other benefits of the Smeg coffee machine are its anti-drip system (with full drip tray indicator), a de-scaling warning light and the ability to accommodate both small cups and tall mugs. An adjustable steam wand creates the perfect rich, thick froth for cappuccino.

The coffee machine is smart too. By holding down the coffee button until the cup has been filled to the desired level, the machine will store the knowledge and produce the same amount of coffee the next time - unless you tell it otherwise of course.

Smeg’s coffee machines will be available on a pre-purchase basis only from the 1st of June at a special launch price of $649 and available in store from the 15th of July. The first 50 customers to pre-order a Smeg coffee machine will receive a year’s free supply of Lavazza coffee. Subsequent customers will receive a three month free supply of Lavazza coffee.