Kiwiana trove at Manfeild market

Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 - 14:27

KIWIANA fans could well be in for rich pickings at the largest and most diverse craft market in the country, at Manfeild on Friday and Saturday (June 9-10).

In addition to the usual plethora of artisan ware on offer from stall holders from all over the country, the Feilding Craft and Vintage Market will also host the sale of a vaunted collection of rare and unusual New Zealand bric a brac.

Market organiser Heather Philip says the mass of collectibles gathered by a Wairarapa couple over 40 years and has until now been on display in the private museum now closing.

So the highly sought-after display items are up for sale - and could prove irresistible.

"Their treasures include old business and product signs, cast iron mincers, vintage lanterns, food containers, car badges, vintage toys and so much more," she said.

"The husband and wife went to extremes to get some of the collection … even going down into a coal mine."

The eclectic trove will provide extra spark to an event that has been running for 31 years already and in that time has become a ‘must-visit’ attraction.

"We have more than 200 stall holders from all over New Zealand attending and, as always, there is a massive diversity of wares, from designer clothes to handcrafted ceramics to cosy winter designs, vintage radios and Belgium truffles and a Grannies’ kitchen.

"There are blankets and throws and bath time bliss. If it's ‘natural’ you’re looking for we have it - leather, wool, wood and steel, skin care, soaps, linen chairs, designer bags and more," Mrs Philip said.

"Our aim is to deliver the best that New Zealand craftspeople have to offer at a two-day gathering that has become a true destination event."

It’s well above the average for a market, she says, which is why it attracts thousands of visitors.

As the largest indoor venue of its type in the lower North Island, with a vast adjacent carpark, Manfeild Stadium can comfortably cope with a bumper crowd, Manfeild Park chief executive Julie Keane reminds.

"We have plenty of convenient parking, and not just for those coming on the day. The New Zealand Motor Caravan Association signals this event to their members, so the motorhome area within our site tends to become very busy as well."

With winter now firmly established, there’s no better spot to shop than the stadium.

"The market is made all the better for the huge crowd it draws by being staged under a single roof in our spacious environment," Mrs Keane says.

"That convenience becomes especially important when weather conditions outside might be less than perfect.

"Manfeild has proven to be the ideal place for this annual event - stallholders are rapt because the area lends them generous space to show off their wares and attendees love it because they can fossick in comfort."

Open from 9am to 4pm with a $5 admission fee for adults (children under 12 have free access), the market offers something for everyone.

"This market is recognised as having some of New Zealand’s most talented craft artisans. There’s a real ‘wow’ factor with it and it is just another example of what Manfeild has to offer," Mrs Keane says.