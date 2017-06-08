NZ Outdoor Hunting magazine celebrates 80 years

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 10:52

NZ Outdoor Hunting magazine is turning 80 this year and we are inviting families to send in their photos and stories of what it means to share the outdoors together.

Hunting has certainly changed over the past 80 years but one thing remains the same - the tradition of families hunting together. Whether it is Dad taking his kids fishing in the weekend; a memorable hunt with Grandad; enjoying the outdoors with Mum and Dad; or even three generations hunting together - these times cement great memories that will last a lifetime.

When a father, mother, and children can all get together and willingly choose to spend their spare time with each other in the outdoors that is something very special. Spending time in a group helps build trust and belonging which is critical for young children as is the feeling of support and guidance by their parents. Children grow up fast so this time spent when they are younger will prepare them for the future.

Many families have a strong tradition that has continued for generations whereby they get extended family members together each season to camp in tents, trailers or huts. Older relations recall details of past hunts while sitting around the fire where the odd tall tale is often told. These moments become some of the longest-lasting and most treasured memories a family will have.

Think about how special it will be for future generations to look back at parents and grandparents enjoying the outdoors many years prior. It allows reflection and appreciation of what has changed over the years.

You and your family are essential to the future of hunting and every new hunter needs support to grow and learn. As a tribute to his father, Alan Jackson stated in a song that it was…"a piece of my childhood that will never be forgotten."

Hunting is a time-honoured family tradition.

Win a NZ mystery holiday package with Somervell Travel plus other great prizes

Celebrate hunting families in NZ with NZ OUTDOOR’S 2017 competition.

Send in your family hunting photos and short story of your best memories and be in to win some fantastic prizes including a NZ mystery weekend with Somervell Travel.

(Prize includes flights and accommodation (residents of North Island will win a North Island package while South Island residents will win a holiday in the South Island. Prize is for 2 adults and 2 children but you can subsidise to include extras). More details to be announced in August issue and on Facebook.

Email info@nzoutdoor.co.nz or post to PO Box 13370, Tauranga 3170.

Other spot prizes are also up for grabs thanks to our sponsors: Ridgeline, Rab, Tightlines, Safety Beacon, NZO subscriptions.

