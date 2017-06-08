Toyota goes bigger and better at Mystery Creek

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 12:50

Toyota will be more front and centre on a larger site at this year’s New Zealand National Agricultural Fieldays at Mystery Creek.

With a bigger site on the corner of I Road and C Street, Toyota will offer a richer visitor experience with a wider range of displays and products.

The just-launched C-HR compact SUV will complement the comprehensive range of Hilux models on display and the rest of the extensive SUV range.

"Toyota has a more innovative and exciting stand this year," says Andrew Davis, the General Manager of Marketing. "Apart from our wide range of vehicles that suit the rural community, we are showcasing the various activities that highlight the Toyota philosophy."

"Expanding the site was driven by customers wanting to engage with us more, see more of our product and to know more about what we do."

The site will also showcase the "Toyota Believe" brand partnerships, Emirates Team New Zealand, Department of Conservation Toyota Kiwi Guardians, The Parenting Place and the Toyota Racing Series.

Dr Michelle Dickinson, founder of Nanogirl Labs, will front a robotics kid’s coding activation to keep the young and young-at-heart occupied. She will guide visitors through coding a miniature robot car so they can safely drive it around a test track.

Hilux ambassadors Marc Ellis, Jason Kerrison and Matt Watson will be on site, with Matt cooking up a storm with his pork and paua sausages on the special Hilux BBQ truck.

Toyota has the most complete range of SUVs available for all types of rural business and leisure activity - Land Cruiser 200, Prado, Fortuner, Highlander and RAV4, as well as the workhorse Hilux and the bullet-proof Land Cruiser 70.