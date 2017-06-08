Black Dog Brewery launches a new breed of beers nationwide

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 14:37

Craft beer lovers are in for a delicious dog treat this year, with the release of the new Black Dog Brew Co. experimental and permanent range beers now available nationwide.

The Black Dog experimental range will consist of two limited edition brews that are only available for three months at a time. One will be brewed through a collaboration with a creative local, and the other will be an award winning, pedigree-worthy Black Dog brew. With limited time on the shelves, beer lovers will have to be quick off the mark to get their paws on these each quarter.

The first experimental Black Dog Brews to be released from the kennels are Brewtus Stout, the result of a collaboration with Havana Coffee Works Bolivian Beans, and an award-winning Special Agent IPA (Gold Medal BGANZ).

Top Dog Brewer Adrian Klemp said, "Black Dog was founded to create exciting ‘alternatives’ to the range of beers already available."

"We are thrilled about how far we have come in the growing Wellington craft brew scene and can’t wait to share our new breed of brewing with Kiwi beer drinkers."

"The craft beer scene in New Zealand is rapidly growing, so we always aim to produce interesting and intrepid brews that challenge the status quo. Some will work, some won’t, but if we don’t try, we’ll never know, that is the beauty of our experimental brews," added Klemp.

According to Klemp, the new Black Dog ranges celebrate collaboration and innovation, and are for those who know what they like, but are open to challenging their own taste buds.

Founder of Havana Coffee Works, Geoff Marsland said, "We are excited to collaborate with Black Dog, another creative Wellington brand, to launch Brewtus. The limited edition Brewtus Bolivian Coffee stout is far from the runt of the litter. It is a brute of beer with a sophisticated style. It is a rich and silky stout, dry-hopped with a hefty bag of crushed coffee beans straight from Bolivia and a good dose of Cascade hops to add some extra growl."

Marketing Manager for Black Dog, Sam Forrest said, "Our unique collaborations and award winning beers bring something new to the craft industry. We’re also excited to introduce an entire new look and feel for our new ranges that truly represents Black Dog’s quirkiness."

It has been a busy few months at the Wellington-based brewery with the launch of a completely new brand look and the release of their first six pack of permanent brews. From June 7, consumers will be able to fetch Black Dog’s new experimental and permanent range from their local liquor and supermarket stores. Until now, the award-winning craft beers have only been available to purchase from their quirky Blair Street kennel, selected grocery stores or by tap in key accounts across the country.