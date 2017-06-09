Wellington rugby fan scores $1 million Lotto win

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 13:37

A rugby-mad Wellingtonian scored the ultimate try on Wednesday night when he won $1 million with Lotto First Division.

The family man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was celebrating the latest rugby win when he remembered to check his Lotto ticket.

"The game had finished and we had won, so on my way to bed I thought I better go online and check to see if I was a winner too," said the winner.

The man, who has been playing the same numbers since MyLotto started, logged onto his account and initially thought he had won a much smaller prize.

"The first thing I saw was the bonus ticket, which I was pretty happy with. Then I looked at my ticket properly and saw the all those zeros - well, I was in complete shock!" said the winner.

With lightning speed, the man leapt out of bed and sprinted to the other end of the house to find his wife, who was still in the lounge.

"It was 10:30 at night and here I was running full speed into the lounge making a racket, she didn’t know what was going on. I just held out my phone and showed her the winning ticket - I couldn’t even speak!" laughed the winner.

"My wife burst in tears straight away. We just started hugging and laughing - it was quite overwhelming but in a good way," said the winner

The couple then rang their parents to tell them the good news.

"We woke them up, but they didn’t mind, they were just so excited for us."

"Even though I knew we had won, I must have logged into MyLotto account at least half a dozen times that night, just to make sure I wasn’t dreaming" said the winner.

With their big win now finally sinking in, the Wellington family have the enviable task of spending their newfound fortune.

"We feel so lucky, this win is more than most people could hope for in a lifetime. We’re just going to take our time before we make any other big decisions, but I reckon there will be a few rugby games on the cards," laughed the winner.

The winning ticket was bought online at MyLotto for the Lotto draw on Wednesday 7 June.