Holly Sarah Burgess and Nike present: The Rise

Monday, 12 June, 2017 - 16:26

My creative journey was significantly shaped by my unique rise. As a young woman growing up in Bangkok City and away from my motherland I grew up surrounded by so much colour, detail and diversity. This opened up my eyes to the fluidity of the world at a very young age. I became obsessed with aesthetic. I was always trying to find the best and brightest way to capture my surroundings. The creative potential of our world is endless and is expressed in an infinite number of ways, often times in the tiniest detail, that’s what excites me about life (and capturing it). My rise, my rising, where I have stood and stand in the world taught me to love and appreciate diversity. It taught me that everyone has a story, and everyone has something to teach you. I have learnt so much from my interactions with people abroad and I carry these lessons with me wherever I go, especially as I create. I wake up every day to create. Whether it’s with friends, through my camera, or expressing myself through my clothes. I am always creating, expressing an interpretation of the world within and around me.

Since moving back to Aotearoa I have been on a journey to reconnect with myself and my whakapapa. This journey has taught me that like the world around us, identity is fluid, not fixed, especially as we grow up and navigate the world we live in. I don’t subscribe to the idea of being defined, because defining what something is, also defines what something isn’t. To define myself would be to limit the possibilities of who I could be and by extension what the world could be. I am in a constant state of growth and change. For me, nothing is static as I find myself in creative spaces, around creative women who are all on the rise. We are constantly learning from each other, growing, and coming in to ourselves. We are all rising. In flux, in ebs and flows in and out of stories that make up who we are but which separately could never define us.

My environment hasn’t always facilitated my creativity. Growing up I felt pressure to focus on academic subjects despite being so drawn to imagery and aesthetic. Thankfully, I never stopped listening to my inner self, and from the accumulation of my experiences I stand grounded in who I am, working to be authentic to whatmoves me, to what drives my passion. Whenever I find myself apologising for being who I am I immediately recognize that neither the space, nor the people around me are for me. As young women, our time and energy are precious, and we should never settle.

There is something magic about being a woman. We give life. The way we give and receive energy, lift each other, and nurture growth, both our own and others’ is so special. The women in this book embody this and reflect the beautiful lessons that resonate within me from my own experiences in the world. They each powerfully carve out the spaces they are in with such raw, positive energy. They are unapologetic about being themselves and their creative energy is not confined to preconceived ideas placed on them by society. Their energy and presence is a gift to my camera lens, to our community and the world at large. Like these women, the Cortez is not definable, nor fixed in any particular time or place. It is both timeless and adaptable, allowing the wearer to express their unique style and personality. The Cortez flows with these women, in all of their beautiful, diverse and powerful magic. I present to you: the rise.

"Watching something transform from an idea into something physical, and then collaborating with like-minded people to turn that idea into something amazing that people enjoy, that’s what gets me out of bed."

"I was raised in a way where I knew that the divinity as well as the reality of a woman was complex and holy, the idea of the 'motherland' was connected to people, and empathy was a pathway to heal a wounded world."

"I thrive on energy and being in provoking atmospheres with people who are challenging things. I believe in that, and believing in anything will take you as far as you let it. I won't allow the rules that society has made take ownership of who I am."

"Living in a world where I am constantly reminded that I am a minority and that I will never fully belong in one place is something that will be with me forever but it’s about being able to find and embrace my beauty within these not so beautiful experiences."

"It's hard to say you're starting a blog these days because it feels like everything has been said and done before. When our friend came up with the name "Rally" we knew it was perfect. We loved the idea of rallying for something - being united for a cause. Rallying to tell other people's stories as well as our own."

"I dance like no one’s watching; I love to move and would rather have fun looking like a clown than standing on the sidelines as an observer."

"My brutal softness and intangible power defines me."

"Music and creative expression continues to help me to love and accept who I am. While being different or standing out isn’t always easy, staying true to myself provides the light that allows me to bloom."

"Every day presents itself as an opportunity to move closer towards my goals. Once one goal has been reached I reset the bar for the next challenge."