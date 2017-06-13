BMW Individual programme available in NZ

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 13:19

Each and every BMW customer is unique. They possess an unmatched set of attributes and character traits that make up a quite distinct personality.

BMW Individual lends expression to this uniqueness in exclusive and premium fashion. Here customers can select from choice ranges of colour and material design to lend their BMW a personal touch that goes well beyond the standard options. In this, BMW Individual sets benchmarks both inside and out.

Everything BMW Individual offers reflects the peak of what is achievable technically and in terms of quality. What began in the 1990s has since become a byword for outstanding quality, the fulfilment of the most exacting requirements and an unerring focus on the customer.

The BMW Individual Collection embraces equipment and fittings that are perfectly tailored to the various BMW model series, including exclusive paintwork finishes, high-quality leather upholstery and interior trims.

Exclusive and luxurious.

Now BMW Group New Zealand is offering an exclusive and limited edition 3 Series Sedan comprising the finest materials from BMW Individual. The BMW 320i Luxury Edition builds upon the already generous specification of the 320i Sedan, and is limited to only 60 vehicles for New Zealand.

The BMW 320i Luxury Edition is enhanced by BMW’s exclusive Luxury Line package. Numerous premium-quality chrome applications adorn the exterior including the kidney grille, window surrounds, and front and rear bumper trims highlights.

The interior also benefits from chrome applications around the air vents and interior trim finishers, centre console area and vehicle key.

BMW Individual - perfection.

The seats are among the few elements of a car with which driver and passengers are in permanent contact for the duration of a journey. Their upholstery has a definitive impact on ride comfort, interior ambience and driving experience. For many years, BMW Individual has used only the most exclusive leather available: BMW Individual fine-grain Merino leather.

BMW Individual places the highest level of importance on the craftsmanship employed in producing the Merino leather. This begins with precise selection and cutting of the original leather, through to a specific tanning process which ensures the leather remains natural, breathable and supremely comfortable.

Available in five colours for the 320i Luxury Edition, the incomparable quality of the fine-grain leather Merino, the intricate patterning as well as the millimetre-precise stitching all combine to create an interior of pure luxury. Also included is a BMW Individual instrument panel with leather covering, and BMW Individual leather steering wheel which elevates the air of quality even further.

Even the vehicle’s exterior is enriched by BMW Individual input. Strikingly elegant 19-inch light alloy wheels immediately differentiate the Luxury Edition from its peers. The wheels also feature a discrete, laser-etched BMW Individual wordmark.

Exceptional specification and value.

The BMW 320i Luxury Edition features specification additions from the BMW range, further increasing its appeal. The BMW Head Up Display system is included as standard, along with the nine speaker, 205 watt HiFi loudspeaker system. Navigation system Professional with 8.8-inch display and the latest user interface design, is also included and allows control of the BMW ConnectedDrive technology suite, including Real Time Traffic Information, BMW Online and Concierge Service.

The BMW 320i Luxury Edition embodies a unique and exclusive offer, and will be arriving in New Zealand from June. Limited to just 60 units, recommended retail pricing is only $75,900 plus on-road costs representing over $10,000 of additional value.