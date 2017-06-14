Auckland designer gardens back for 2017

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 14:11

Design enthusiasts are being urged to mark their calendars for the 2017 Auckland Garden DesignFest being held on 25 and 26 November.

Organised jointly by the Garden Design Society of New Zealand and Rotary Newmarket, tickets for the fourth biennial Auckland Garden DesignFest will be available to purchase from 01 July.

The two-day charity event provides a rare opportunity to view the work of some of the country’s top designers. With only one exception, these professionally designed, private gardens have not previously been opened for public viewing.

Proceeds from the DesignFest will once again benefit Ronald McDonald House, Garden to Table and Rotary Club of Newmarket Charitable Trust.

Gardens included in the event are selected by a panel of experts from the Garden Design Society of New Zealand. Each of the designers will be on-site, allowing visitors to hear first-hand what has inspired them at each garden.

The full list of designers will be unveiled on 01 September, but organisers have confirmed that popular designers Trish Bartleet, Richard Neville, Trudy Crerar, Sue and Colin McLean, Barbara Garrett and Damian Wendelborn have already made the cut.

Auckland Garden DesignFest, Joint Chairperson, Rose Thodey says; "We are thrilled to be able to once again provide a diverse range of up to 20 gardens for the 2017 Auckland Garden DesignFest. Designed by a number of talented designers, these gardens will really showcase the value of good design talent.

"Not only will visitors be able to visit and explore a number of private, professionally designed gardens that are not usually open to the public, but they will be able to talk with, and gain inspiration from the designers themselves. This is what makes our DesignFest truly unique."

Optional, expert guided bus tours will once again be available. These are expected to sell out quickly so visitors are encouraged to book in early.

Tickets for the Auckland Garden DesignFest will be available from 01 July at iTICKET, plus various garden retailers and onsite at the garden gate. Visitors can choose from $65 all garden tickets, $10 single garden access or three gardens for $20. See website for early bird ticket offers.

For more information and updates on the 2017 Auckland Garden DesignFest, visit www.gardendesignfest.co.nz or follow Auckland Garden DesignFest on Facebook.