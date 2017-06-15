BMW 530e iPerformance pricing announcement for NZ

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 09:08

A plug-in hybrid variant will now join the ranks of the world’s most successful business sedan, the BMW 5 Series. The BMW 530e iPerformance is a sporty sedan that serves up the dynamic driving experience for which the brand is renowned, combined with the possibility of fully electric driving.

Available to order now, with a recommended retail price of $133,900 plus on-road costs, plug-in hybrid technology is available in New Zealand at pricing in line with conventional drivetrains.

Its fuel consumption of 2.0 l/100 km equates to CO2 emissions of just 46 g/km.

The BMW 530e iPerformance is the most innovative model in its class and offers the full wealth of BMW 5 Series driver assistance systems. As for its power source, trailblazing BMW eDrive technology teams up with a BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine to create an exceptionally economical and powerful plug-in hybrid drive system that fits perfectly with the dynamic and efficient character profile of the new BMW 5 Series.

Power delivery on a par with a high-displacement combustion engine.

The BMW eDrive system’s state-of-the-art electric motor has an output of 83 kW of power and places maximum torque of 250 Nm, while the four-cylinder combustion engine with its 2.0-litre displacement generates 135 kW of power and 320 Nm of torque. The combination of motor and engine keeps the CO2 emissions of the BMW 530e iPerformance very low at just 46 g/km. The overall system output of 185 kW and combined peak torque of 420 Nm propel the BMW 530e iPerformance from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

The BMW 530e iPerformance has a total range of up to 650 kilometres in real-world driving and is capable of covering distances of up to 48 kilometres purely on electric power.

The electric motor and combustion engine direct their power to the sedan’s rear wheels via the standard eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Positioning the electric motor upstream from the transmission allows the transmission’s ratios to be used in all-electric mode too.

Unique charging innovations for the high-voltage battery: the BMW Digital Charging Service and BMW Wireless Charging.

The high-voltage battery pack consisting of lithium-ion cells with a total capacity of 9.2 kWh has been placed in a space-saving location underneath the rear seat and thanks to the battery’s neat installation, the BMW 530e iPerformance offers 410 litres of boot capacity and a flat load compartment floor.

The high-voltage battery of the BMW 530e iPerformance can be fully charged in under five hours from a standard domestic power socket and in under three hours if it is connected to a BMW i Wallbox (or 3.7 kW charging equivalent).

With its BMW Digital Charging Service, BMW is the world’s first car maker to offer a service providing forward-thinking, comfortable and cost-efficient charging that is optimised for the use of green energy. On each occasion, the charging process is managed so that the vehicle always has access to full battery capacity at the required departure time - and, if desired, allows the cabin temperature to be pre-conditioned.

In addition, BMW Wireless Charging for the high-voltage battery will be made available as an option for the BMW 530e iPerformance from 2018. This technology allows energy transfer to take place without the use of cables.

Presented by BMW in prototype form, the system consists of a base pad with integrated primary coil - which can be installed in a garage, for example, but also in the open - and a secondary coil integrated in the underside of the vehicle. An alternating magnetic field is generated between the two coils, through which electricity is transmitted without cables or contacts at a charge rate of up to 3.2 kW.

Discreet visual differentiation inside and out.

Although specification of the 530e iPerformance is consistent with the existing 530d Sedan, a series of understated visual highlights distinguish the new BMW 530e iPerformance from other 5 Series models. Blue kidney grille slats, blue wheel hub covers, the charging socket located between the front wheel arch and the A-pillar on the driver’s side, the "eDrive" emblems on the C-pillars and, of course, the "530e" badge on the boot lid are the most noticeable identifying features of the plug-in hybrid variant.

All driver assistance systems and equipment features are available.

The new BMW 530e iPerformance drivetrain does not impose any restrictions when it comes to the choice of equipment options, meaning that it is able to support the driver with an extensive range of assistance systems. The systems comprise the evasion aid, crossing traffic warning, the Lane Change Assistant and active Lane Change Warning, which intervenes in the vehicle’s steering to avert an impending collision. Active Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assistant also come with Steering and lane control assistant; with this system, the vehicle helps the driver maintain a safe distance, accelerate, brake and stay in lane when travelling at speeds between 0 and 210 km/h.

Fifth local model to carry the iPerformance tag.

In the same way that M Performance is a nod to the link between the BMW core brand and BMW M, BMW highlights the transfer of know-how from BMW i to the core brand’s cars by adding the iPerformance tag to the designations of all plug- in hybrid BMWs.

"The BMW 530e Sedan is now the fifth iPerformance plug-in hybrid to be launched, joining the 225xe Active Tourer, 330e Sedan, X5 xDrive40e and 740e Sedan", says BMW Group New Zealand managing director, Florian Renndorfer. "On top of this we also have the BMW i3 and i8 in the market, and in the coming months the first-ever MINI plug-in hybrid will launch with the Cooper S E Countryman ALL4".