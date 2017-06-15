How to plan the ultimate business trip - Cheapflights

Thursday, 15 June, 2017 - 12:55

Bleisure, the practice of mixing business and leisure travel, is a popular global trend now taking off with savvy Kiwi professionals. The prospect of a holiday just after you’ve attended a gruelling series of meetings, seeing a place you might not have had the opportunity to before, and gaining cultural insights to share in the workplace is a win-win.

Nathan Graham, Regional Sales Manager at Cheapflights ANZ, said: "Work trips are being extended to take advantage of paid return airfares to explore cities like New York, London and Hong Kong for longer. Done right, you’ll save precious travelling time as you’ll already be there once your holiday begins."

To help professionals who fly for work, the experts at Cheapflights.co.nz have shared their guide to mixing business with pleasure.

1. Plan ahead - See if your company has a policy regarding combining work with play. If you’re worried about blurring the lines, talk to your manager. Getting their approval may instill more confidence in your trip planning and avoid any last-minute requests to return to the office.

2. Timing is everything - Tack on a weekend getaway with ease when booking your meetings on Mondays and Fridays. It gives you a reason to be at the destination and you’ll nab extra days without asking for time off.

3. Pack Wisely - Avoid overpacking by wearing the same outfits twice if a casual dress code is appropriate, so you can swap between work and play. If you’ll be on the road for a while, bring clothes that are easy to wash and dry quickly to get multiple wears.

4. Accommodation - Ask if the hotel offers discounts such as a group meeting rates or the third night free, giving you yet another reason to extend your stay. Also consider booking serviced apartments, which provide housekeeping and the comforts of home like access to a washer, dryer and kitchen.

5. Alternatives if extra time is not possible - Spend a few hours before or after work commitments going to a concert or show, visiting a museum or taking a walking tour of the city.

Skip fancy hotel meals and sample traditional cuisines at night markets or local hotspots.

For more information or to search for your next bleisure trip, visit Cheapflights.co.nz.