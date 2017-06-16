Pascall launches new take on old classic - Jaffa lumps

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 06:22

Confectionery maker Pascall has combined two legends, Pineapple Lumps and Jaffas, to create a new, orange flavoured sensation - Jaffa Lumps.

Rohin Rosman from Pascall says since its inception in 1932, Pascall has been focused on offering new products that satisfy the ever-changing tastes of Kiwi consumers and putting unique twists on flavours they already love.

"We’re so excited to have taken the leap and combined these two amazing products which we think work really well together.

"People will find that Jaffa Lumps have the best of both worlds with the choc-orange flavour of the beloved Jaffa at its heart. It’s a familiar yet different and delicious new taste experience," says Rosman.

"Pineapple Lumps is the top selling lolly bag in New Zealand and is a part of Kiwi pop culture.[1] We wanted to pay tribute to one of the most-loved New Zealand products and have it join forces with another iconic lolly - the Jaffa."

Jaffa Lumps will be available for a limited time from Monday 19th June. They will be available in supermarkets and dairies nationwide.