A new party trend the solution to spending loads on gifts

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 12:20

Check out the 7 Pro's for hosting a 'Fiver Party."

Do you know that the average family spends $1000 per annum on gifts? The 'fiver party' is the latest trend both in Australia and internationally. The birthday child gets one great gift that they really want and families get to save on what they spend on gifts.

"Chloe is having to a 'fiver'party'. She wants to save up for a dolls house plus accessories. If you would like to chip in by contributing $5, we would be very appreciative."

The co-founders at GroupTogether Ali Linz and Julie Tylman, share the 7 Pros of a 'Fiver' Party:

1. Make sure that you word your 'Fiver party' invite in a tasteful manner.

2. If your child is very good friend's, you can always give $10 or $15. You can call it a Tenner Party if you prefer.

3. Everyone wins. Kids get exactly what they want. Parents save by not having to fork out huge sums of money for party gifts.

4. No cheap toy gifts that often get re-gifted or break easily

5. Save the environment with less waste and packaging

6. It's a great lesson for kids to learn to save towards something that means a lot to them.

7. Use GroupTogether to invite friends to your Fiver party and to organise the group gift. What do Australian Mums think of 'Fiver Parties'?"

Fiver parties make it much more affordable and inclusive. We were spending $20 or $25 per gift so I would only let my kids go to some parties."

"Love the idea if the birthday girl/boy want to save for something big and they support the idea too. Also $5 is a nice number but I would give $10 or $15."

"We use Group "We use GroupTogether website at my son's school to collect for group gifts. The child often ends up with a bike or a scooter from all his friends, it costs each parent less and no last minute dash to the shops to pick up over priced "in-a-hurry" gifts."

"Just did this for my 11 year olds birthday. My son was saving for an Apple Watch and between friends and family overseas (who gave too much) he received $440! But it meant that the Watch was extra special and he is looking after it very well! As the kids get older (and especially boys) they aren't as interested in a whole lot of little things anymore so this worked very well!"

"Love this idea - gives them one quality present rather than a heap of things that end up never playing with..."