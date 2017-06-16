Coronet Peak to open tomorrow

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 14:26

Coronet Peak, Queenstown’s closest ski field, opens tomorrow (Sat 17th June as planned), with something for everyone from non-skiers and novices to those with multiple seasons on the mountain.

Recent snow fall and freezing temperatures have enabled the snowmakers and groomers to lay down an early season base for the Magic Carpet lifts, Meadows Express and Coronet Express Chair lift, all of which open tomorrow from 9am.

For those not yet comfortable on skis or a board, the popular Coronet Peak Tubing park opens at 10am.

Coronet Peak Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr said the team were looking forward to welcoming in the start of the season as Queenstown’s original ski field.

"It’s been a really good week of staff training so far and there’s been a very positive vibe all round, helped by the recent cold conditions."

"Coronet Peak has a loyal following and we know people have been hanging out to get up here. For many people tomorrow’s opening will give them that much-longed for run, so we expect a lot of happy familiar faces having a good time.

"There are four t-shirts sitting in my office waiting to be handed out to those with the determination to be first chair on the Coronet Express in 2017. Amisfield bubbles will help welcome in the season," he added.

Coronet Peak will be operating street entrance level services, including rentals, retail, snowsports and lessons, and of course the base area food and beverage facilities will put on a smashing breakfast and lunch for guests, said Nigel

"For those who aren’t yet confident to take the chairs, this is an ideal time to get lessons in early in the season, go for a spin in our popular tubing park with the best views in town, or just kick back on our sunny deck to watch all the action."

Coronet Peak, 25 minutes from downtown Queenstown, is the home of skiing. It was the first commercial ski field in New Zealand, opening in 1947, and has since then pioneered First Tracks and Night Skiing, both of which help to position it as Queenstown’s winter playground.