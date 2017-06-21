Recycle Boutique opens bigger Newmarket store

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 23:07

Second-hand designer clothing brand Recycle Boutique is going from strength to strength with the move to a larger Newmarket store.

With eight stores nationwide, the consignment based fashion company specialises in helping people buy and sell second-hand designer clothing.

Mark Cowie, Operations Manager, Recycle Boutique says the move signals an exciting time for the organisation.

"We help make quality designer clothing accessible and offer an affordable, sustainable way to stay on trend," says Cowie. "This approach is growing in success, supporting our move to a larger Newmarket store.

"We’re looking forward to providing even more designer clothing options to the community and building on our unique pre-loved marketplace."

People bring the designer clothing they no longer want or need to Recycle Boutique and set up an account which keeps them informed of their items’ progress. There are specific guidelines around accepted items, for example they must be good quality and in excellent condition, suitable for the current or upcoming season, and on trend.

Items are sold on behalf of individuals, who receive 50% excluding GST of the sold price. There is an option for unsold items to be donated to charities like Dress for Success, Women’s Refuge and The City Mission. The team also runs blanket and shoe drives for families in need and supports the SPCA and KidsCan.

Recycle Boutique now has eight stores nationwide - Auckland, Newmarket, Takapuna, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton.

For more information visit www.recycleboutique.co.nz