Vintage wedding dresses to go under the hammer

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 14:41

A collection of vintage wedding dresses spanning the 1930s through to the 1970s are being exhibited and auctioned online until the final silent bid is placed at the end of the month at Highwic, the historic mansion in Newmarket cared for by Heritage New Zealand.

A portion of the sale proceeds, belonging to exhibition curator Rose Jackson,will be donated to The Aunties - a not for profit organisation that provides sustained support for women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

For Rose - who is also the Creative Director of Glory Days magazine - the time to part company with her collection has arrived.

"Over 30 wedding dresses is a ridiculous number for any one person to own," she says.

"I’m delighted to auction these gorgeous gowns off and that part of the funds raised from the sale of the collection will benefit and support the vitally important work The Aunties do for people who need help in our community."

The gowns are currently the focus of the spectacular exhibition Till Death Us Do Part: Fifty Years of Vintage Wedding Style at Highwic, which will run through until the 30th June, 2017.

"This beautiful exhibition, which has been researched by expert textile historian Angela Lassig, explores changes in bridal fashions over the 20th Century, and showcases a selection of vintage wedding dresses," she says.

"Wedding dresses are such potent symbols in our culture - by turns beautiful, oppressive, desirable, outdated. From a sociological point of view I’m interested in the tension between the sublime beauty, hope and love that is imbued in the garments and the reality of everyday life that follows ‘the big day’ once the dress is taken off."

People who have seen the exhibition have expressed delight at being able to reminisce over five decades of glorious New Zealand wedding frocks that range from fine silk tulle and cobweb laces to ice white chiffon and synthetic brocades.

"This exhibition is not only a feast for the eyes but a glimpse into the private world of New Zealand brides from the past," she says.

"People love seeing the dresses, and the memories the exhibition triggers in their own minds. For me, it’s the tiny details that speak to my heart - lipstick on a sleeve, wine down the front, dirt on the hem from dancing outside the wedding hall past midnight."

Till Death Us Do Part: Fifty Years of Vintage Wedding Style continues at Highwic until June 30th.

But before it wraps up, Highwic will host a number of events and activities related to the exhibition including a panel discussion on the 11th June entitled What’s Love Got To Do With It? Marriage, Feminism and the Space in Between featuring the On The Rag podcasters Michelle A’Court, Alex Casey and Leonie Hayden from The Spinoff. On June 18, Highwic will host Miss Havisham’s Day Out - an afternoon of irreverent wedding related fun and on the 25th June Glory Days will run a vintage clothing sale in the Billiard Room.

For more information about the exhibition, the auction and related shows email highwic@heritage.org.nz or visit Glory Days Magazine on Facebook.