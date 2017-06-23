Heat up your morning with Muffin Break

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 12:20

Heat up your morning with $4 porridge with any coffee at Muffin Break nationwide

It’s always a mad rush in the morning, and breakfast seems to be an afterthought on the way to work.

Thanks to Muffin Break, things have been made a lot easier, with their new ‘grab and go’ porridge option being added to their menu this winter.

Along with any coffee purchase, enjoy a bowl of hot porridge for just $4 extra, and warm up this winter with Muffin Break. Next time you’re grabbing your coffee on your way to work, make sure you check out the hot new offering at Muffin Break.

Available for a limited time only.

-The $4 price point applies to porridge only when added to your coffee or hot drink order, porridge and hot drink must be purchased in the same transaction. Porridge is $5 when bought separately. Porridge comes standard with one topping; additional toppings are 50 cents each. Available only in Muffin Break New Zealand stores.