Five places to experience slices of the real Big Apple

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 12:40

New York, the city that never sleeps, is a Kiwi long-haul hotspot and now is the ideal time to visit. Not only is it summer where the days are longer and the nights are balmy, there are plenty of interesting communities to visit beyond the bustling tourist crowds and seas of ‘INY’ t-shirts.

Nathan Graham, Regional Sales Manager at Cheapflights ANZ, said: "New York remains one of the most popular international destinations for Kiwis - even the ‘Trump effect’ won’t deter them from visiting this famous east coast city. In fact, the latest Cheapflights data shows an 11 per cent increase in year-on-year searches."

To help take in all that this iconic city has to offer, Cheapflights.co.nz has collated five destinations that need to be on every Kiwi’s NYC must-visit list:

1. Music: Greenwich Village - ‘The Village’ as New Yorkers call it, is a Bohemian neighbourhood of creative artists famed for its cutting-edge cabaret and music scene. The must visits here include ‘Smalls’, a jazz cellar that took its name from a 1920s Harlem nightclub, and ‘Arthur’s Tavern’, dating back to the 1930s, you can catch live blues and jazz here most nights.

2. History: Brooklyn - Just a few subway stops from Manhattan you will find Brooklyn, New York’s trendiest borough. Walk or bike across the iconic Brooklyn Bridge or stroll through The Promenade, a walkway with fantastic views of the bridge, New York City skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

3. Culture: Harlem - Hop on the A train and experience the United States’ most famous African-American hub. The Apollo Theatre, which helped introduce legendary artists such as James Brown and the Jackson Five, is a quintessential part of the local history. And no trip would be complete without sampling authentic ‘soul-food’, including Southern fried chicken, waffles and mac and cheese.

4. Sport: Madison Square Garden - New Yorkers take their sport very seriously and MSG is home to their beloved basketball and hockey teams, the Knicks and New York Rangers. Book your tickets early, as matches sell out fast and often go for a premium if it’s big game. Get to a game and you may even be spotted by the famous ‘kiss cam’!

5. Shopping: Lower East Side - Shopaholics from all over the world flock to Fifth Avenue to get their dose of retail therapy. But look beyond the major retailers and to the Lower East Side, where you will find one of Manhattan’s most fashionable neighbourhoods. Browse through the charming indie boutiques from up-and-coming designers and score some one-off vintage pieces you can treasure long after you return home.

For more information or to search for your next getaway, visit Cheapflights.co.nz.