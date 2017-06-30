Baby born in an electric ear in Wellington

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 13:31

Charging into the future, Georgia Wiggins is the first baby to be born in an EV in New Zealand.

The Wiggins family, of Wellington, New Zealand welcomed a healthy baby girl weighing 6lbs 13ounces at 12:55am on the 21st of June, 2017.

Karen’s husband Andrew Wiggins was speeding his way to the hospital when Georgia burst onto the scene. His speed did not go un-noticed by a passing police officer, who pulled the couple over, only to discover the situation. The couple were promptly waved by, as the baby had already arrived, and the family was pleased to find out that their full electric birthing suite on wheels hosted the first ever birth if its kind in New Zealand, and almost certainly the Southern Hemisphere.

Georgia’s mother Karen explained "It was really unexpected. She is healthy and happy, and that’s wonderful, her arrival (in the front seat of their EV) wasn’t part of the birthing plan though!" She laughed. "The midwife did say that babies arrive faster each time, we didn’t think it would be this fast!"

The Wiggins Family are pioneering champions of Electric Vehicle technology, and satisfied ChargeNet NZ customers. ChargeNet NZ is rolling out a nationwide network of Electric Vehicle fast charging stations. When they saw the story posted by Andy on the NZ EV owners page, they were happy to contact the couple to congratulate them and offer a $500.00 credit for charging their black birthing chariot (a generation 2 LEAF) so they can take their three girls all over New Zealand with ease.