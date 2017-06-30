Dry July means more people thinking about how they drink

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 15:36

Social fundraising initiatives like Dry July encourage people to think about how they drink, says Matt Claridge, Executive Director of The Tomorrow Project, an organisation charged with changing Kiwi attitudes to drinking.

To date, more than 2200 Kiwis have signed up online for this year’s Dry July - an initiative to raise funds for New Zealanders living with cancer.

But according to the Tomorrow Project, the organisation behind the Cheers responsible drinking campaign, it has an additional benefit of making people stop and think about how they drink alcohol.

"Taking a month off drinking - or even thinking about doing that - could encourage us to think about why and how we drink which will likely make for more responsible drinkers long-term," says Mr Claridge.

The best way to learn more about your own drinking is to find out what a standard drink is, or whether your drinking is "normal", which you can do by going to www.cheers.org.nz.

The Tomorrow Project is an industry-funded organisation committed to helping to create a safe and responsible drinking culture in New Zealand through evidenced-based, targeted interventions that address the reasons behind problem drinking.