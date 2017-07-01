Partners in fashion

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 10:35

The relationship between Pataka Art + Museum in Porirua and Miromoda - the Indigenous Maori Fashion Apparel Board, was further cemented when Porirua Mayor Mike Tana announced the partnered annual fashion events would return in 2018, for it’s third consecutive year.

Addressing more than 100 VIP guests at Saturday’s Miromoda Runway Show at Pataka Art + Museum, which sold out two weeks before the event, Mayor Tana said "Miromoda is an inspirational beacon for the youth of Porirua, and clearly a well sought after event for the whole community."

Miromoda founder, Ata Te Kanawa reiterated the win-win relationship stating Pataka and Porirua were names she hoped would become synonymous to Miromoda.

"Our annual fashion design competition followed by a runway show of invited fashion designers is a bold combo to pull off in one day. And one only made possible by having a great relationship with Porirua City Council, as well as the wider community including local iwi, Ngati Toa Rangatira," said Te Kanawa.

Potentially, the only Porirua event to ever see NZ Fashion Week founder Dame Pieter Stewart attend, events manager, Robert Baldock said the city was delighted to have two of Miromoda’s high-end fashion events on its annual calendar.

"Once again Miromoda blew people away. It has been wonderful to have Dame Pieter and such highly creative people from the fashion world enjoying our city and being part of this very special event."

Category winners and runners up of the annual Miromoda Fashion Design Competition have won a place to show eight looks to an 800+ audience, in the lineup for the 2017 NZ Post Miromoda Showcase at NZ Fashion Week on 31 August.

As Miromoda’s head judge, Dame Pieter Stewart was assisted by Janey Evett, who worked for New York based designer Nicole Miller and Lucire international fashion magazine publisher, Jack Yan.

Designers for the 2017 Miromoda Fashion Design Competition who will show in the NZ Post Miromoda Showcase on 31 August at NZ Fashion Week are:

2017 SUPREME WINNER

Misty Ratima (Napier)

EMERGING DESIGNER WINNER

Jacob Coutie (Wellington)

AVANT-GARDE DESIGNER WINNER

- Avant-garde winner: Christopher Woods (Tauranga)

EMERGING DESIGNERS WITH MERIT

- Gienipha Tutaki (Whanganui)

- Jimmie MacKay (Hastings)

- Nicola Te Kiri (Rotorua)

- Nicola McIntosh (Christchurch)